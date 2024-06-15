Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Insider Sells $71,991.30 in Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

Mullen Automotive stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $289.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 241,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.