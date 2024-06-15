Murray International (LON:MYI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $250.21

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.21 ($3.19) and traded as high as GBX 251 ($3.20). Murray International shares last traded at GBX 246.50 ($3.14), with a volume of 814,471 shares.

Murray International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 250.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 247.96.

Murray International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Murray International’s dividend payout ratio is 5,714.29%.

Insider Transactions at Murray International

Murray International Company Profile

In other Murray International news, insider Gregory Eckersley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 249 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £12,450 ($15,853.81). Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

