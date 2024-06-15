Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.84

Shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and traded as high as $7.00. Natural Health Trends shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 18,627 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Health Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NHTC

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $79.37 million, a PE ratio of 137.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,600.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned 0.12% of Natural Health Trends as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Health Trends

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.