NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Stock Price Up 5.8%

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 37,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the average daily volume of 9,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

NatWest Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

