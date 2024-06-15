Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0467 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,155.16 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00079045 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00026823 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010776 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 178.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

