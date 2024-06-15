Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

NAVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Navient alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Navient

Navient Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.40. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Navient had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 14.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 50.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

(Get Free Report

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.