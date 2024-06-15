nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $58,981,300.28 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 1,871,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $58,981,300.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,141,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,233,044.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of nCino stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,312. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -102.22, a P/E/G ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in nCino by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 643.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in nCino by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

