nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Sells $58,981,300.28 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 1,871,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $58,981,300.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,141,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,233,044.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
nCino Stock Performance
Shares of nCino stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,312. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -102.22, a P/E/G ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.59. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
