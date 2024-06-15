NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $6.05 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.55 or 0.00008400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and approximately $310.91 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00045682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,195,599,483 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,418,656 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,195,499,565 with 1,088,164,467 in circulation.

