Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDLX. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cardlytics

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a market cap of $410.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,023,676 shares in the company, valued at $80,717,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,023,676 shares in the company, valued at $80,717,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $373,065.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 578,746 shares of company stock valued at $6,687,927 and have sold 79,435 shares valued at $828,269. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 538.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 677,354 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $3,622,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cardlytics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,011,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 231,303 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

(Get Free Report)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.