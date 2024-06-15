Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,394 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,591. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $78.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

