Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on HAS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Hasbro Price Performance

HAS stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.50. 4,205,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,080. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

