Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $102,000 Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,809 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 46,835 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Lyft were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lyft by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,914,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,980,104. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $102,505.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 54,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lyft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Argus raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

