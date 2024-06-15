Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $40,000 in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American International Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,014,000 after buying an additional 319,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,207. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.