Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $50,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Harley-Davidson stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. 1,462,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,806. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.36. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

