Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 9,287 Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of APLE stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.44. 1,710,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

