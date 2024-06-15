Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $77,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,098,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ares Management by 52.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 22,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $2,893,526.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,702,199.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.72, for a total transaction of $6,486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,564,673 shares of company stock valued at $211,998,778 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.63. 1,315,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,976. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.93.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $176.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

