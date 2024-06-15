Nepc LLC Buys Shares of 34,190 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $104.68. 2,643,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

