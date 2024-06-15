Nepc LLC Invests $15.92 Million in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,919,000. Progressive accounts for 0.9% of Nepc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $1,937,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.92. 2,912,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,009. The company has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.09 and its 200 day moving average is $190.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.69.

In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

