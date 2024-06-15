Nepc LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Nepc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.39. The company had a trading volume of 57,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,936. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.42. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $111.99.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

