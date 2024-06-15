Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NGNE. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NGNE opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73. Neurogene has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurogene will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGNE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene in the first quarter worth $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Neurogene in the first quarter worth $274,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at $9,036,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at $19,268,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

