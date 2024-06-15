Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $206.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.62, for a total transaction of $294,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,875.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.62, for a total value of $294,516.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,875.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Strober sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $167,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,219.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,009 shares of company stock worth $2,150,491. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth $333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $150.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.46.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

