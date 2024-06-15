NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.62.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE
NICE Stock Performance
NASDAQ NICE opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.60. NICE has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NICE
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.