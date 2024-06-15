NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.62.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of NICE by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NICE by 1,340.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,217,000 after purchasing an additional 434,789 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NICE by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,402,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 22.0% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.60. NICE has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

