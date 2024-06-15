NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded NICE from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.62.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $167.90 on Wednesday. NICE has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.81 million. Equities analysts expect that NICE will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in NICE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 891,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $12,171,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

