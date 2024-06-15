Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Trading Up 9%

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) rose 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $31.01. Approximately 248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Nissan Chemical Trading Down 7.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

