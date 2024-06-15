NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,300 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 382,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.2 days.

NN Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NNGPF traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.81. 138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297. NN Group has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

