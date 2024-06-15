NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,300 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 382,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.2 days.
NN Group Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NNGPF traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.81. 138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297. NN Group has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07.
NN Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NN Group
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.