Node AI One Day Volume Reaches $1.30 Million (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Node AI token can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular exchanges. Node AI has a market capitalization of $75.89 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Node AI has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI’s genesis date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 94,604,723.91354716 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.73473137 USD and is down -2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,435,881.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

