Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $186.00

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 186 ($2.37). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.37), with a volume of 4,888 shares trading hands.
Northern Investors Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 186 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 186.
Northern Investors Company Profile
Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Investors
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.