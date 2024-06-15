Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Raised to C$28.00 at Scotiabank

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Northland Power from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.42.

Northland Power Stock Performance

TSE:NPI opened at C$23.88 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.16. The firm has a market cap of C$6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$754.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.27 million. Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.3008658 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Northland Power’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

