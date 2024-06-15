Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $32,319.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Christine Ring sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $15.18 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $18.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. The business had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 184,617 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 101,320 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 71,252 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 440,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

