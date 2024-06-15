Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.69

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.69 and traded as high as $11.14. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 63,443 shares.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
