Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.69

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.69 and traded as high as $11.14. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 63,443 shares.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 58,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.