Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.27

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.27 and traded as high as $8.29. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 46,081 shares trading hands.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 119,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 777,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 204,821 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 87,003 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

