Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.27

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.27 and traded as high as $8.29. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 46,081 shares trading hands.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Trading Halts Explained
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.