NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $135.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average is $77.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $132.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $18,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,684,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $18,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,846,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,684,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,297,870 shares of company stock valued at $248,210,038. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

