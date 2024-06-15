NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $150.00 at Argus

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Argus from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $79.00 to $98.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.90.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $131.88 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $132.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,297,870 shares of company stock worth $248,210,038. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $4,826,280,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $3,922,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

