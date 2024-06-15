NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the May 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 63.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 92,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NXG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,691. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -2,475.00%.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

