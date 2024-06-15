NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $20,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.85. 1,680,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,429. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.83. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $286.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

