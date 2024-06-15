Oasis Network Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $807.63 million and approximately $53.16 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,558.31 or 0.05374046 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00045618 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00017124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00013982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002266 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm.

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.11828789 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $69,236,690.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

