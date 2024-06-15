Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oculis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Oculis Price Performance

NASDAQ OCS opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. Oculis has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 6,712.02%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oculis will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,980,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Oculis by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oculis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

