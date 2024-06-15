Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) PT Lowered to $20.00

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Get Oculis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oculis

Oculis Stock Performance

OCS stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. Oculis has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $481.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.76.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 6,712.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oculis will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Oculis by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Oculis in the 4th quarter valued at $15,980,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Oculis during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.