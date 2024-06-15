Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.09. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Ohio Valley Banc makes up approximately 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 1.99% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

