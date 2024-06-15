On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $147.50

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.50 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.90). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 145.20 ($1.85), with a volume of 236,153 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTB shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.29) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded On the Beach Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.06) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 147.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £241.79 million, a PE ratio of 2,413.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. On the Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

In other On the Beach Group news, insider Richard Pennycook sold 38,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.99), for a total value of £59,799.48 ($76,148.58). Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

