Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Trimmed by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,224 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.13. 11,330,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,730,886. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.13. The company has a market cap of $379.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

