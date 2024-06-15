Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.310-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.1 billion-$13.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.4 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. HSBC raised their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.50.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $138.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.13. Oracle has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company's stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

