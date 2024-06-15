Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Trading 0.7% Higher

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.90. 2,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 40,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.78.

The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

