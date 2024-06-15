Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.44

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.44 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.66 ($0.10), with a volume of 245979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.82 ($0.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.08. The stock has a market cap of £22.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

