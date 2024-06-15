Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.44

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.44 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.66 ($0.10), with a volume of 245979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.82 ($0.10).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.
