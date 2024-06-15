Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Oxford Industries stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.22. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.23.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total value of $3,524,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

