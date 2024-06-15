Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,240 ($28.52) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($30.56) to GBX 2,750 ($35.02) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,073.75 ($26.41).

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,600 ($33.11) on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of GBX 1,634 ($20.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,850 ($36.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,330.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,228.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2,452.83, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 15.90 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,886.79%.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

