Pacific Center for Financial Services Reduces Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 73.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,002 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,643,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 31.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,880,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,267,000 after buying an additional 1,180,113 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 87.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,369,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after buying an additional 1,108,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 97.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 617,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 304,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

Shares of VOD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,467,731. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

