Pacific Center for Financial Services Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pacific Center for Financial Services trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 654,609 shares during the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,368,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,135,000 after buying an additional 335,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after acquiring an additional 309,933 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.28. 1,732,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,581. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4723 per share. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.