Pacific Center for Financial Services Sells 1,857 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $34,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after buying an additional 92,078 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 393,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 51,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.21. 2,730,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,612. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

