Pacific Center for Financial Services Sells 2,142 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Pacific Center for Financial Services reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.70. 232,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,750. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $313.08. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.56.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.